Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $51.67 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

