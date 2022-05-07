Intevac (IVAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.11 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

