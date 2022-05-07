Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Chegg stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period.
About Chegg (Get Rating)
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
