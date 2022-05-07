Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

NYSE:CMI opened at $201.72 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.