Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.13-$1.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DNB opened at $15.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

