Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.320-$2.460 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $381.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

