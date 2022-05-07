Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.220-$0.260 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.22-$0.26 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

