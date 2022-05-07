PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,722,938.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

