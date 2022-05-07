Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

