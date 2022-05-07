RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

