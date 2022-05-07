Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Boosted by William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.67. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1,189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,259 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

