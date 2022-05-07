Oppenheimer Weighs in on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $132.33 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

