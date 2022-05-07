Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Critical Survey

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivakor and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections 9.97% 12.65% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivakor and Waste Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 1 7 1 3.00

Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $142.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Vivakor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivakor and Waste Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections $6.15 billion 5.30 $618.05 million $2.45 51.73

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Vivakor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor (Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in South Salt Lake, Utah.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 334 solid waste collection operations; 142 transfer stations; 61 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 12 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 71 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 23 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. The company also operates an additional 53 transfer stations, 10 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

