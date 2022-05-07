Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $39.94 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

