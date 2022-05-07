Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.390-$2.590 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.39-2.59 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.