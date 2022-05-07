Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) vs. enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,376.31 -$16.53 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than enVVeno Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 295.74%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -1,214.45% -252.89% enVVeno Medical N/A -37.30% -35.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About enVVeno Medical (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



