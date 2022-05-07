Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

CTSO opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

