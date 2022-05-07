Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lemonade by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

