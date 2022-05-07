Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

