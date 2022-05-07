Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Decreased by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

