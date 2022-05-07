Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minim and AAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 383.19%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -6.47% -39.60% -17.50% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minim and AAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $55.42 million 0.49 -$3.59 million ($0.09) -6.61 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim.

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minim beats AAP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage their own account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through direct sales force and commissioned independent sales representatives to retailers; and retailers, distributors, ISPs, individual businesses, service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, channel resellers, electronics distributors, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

AAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

