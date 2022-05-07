CNH Industrial Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.05%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNHI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.