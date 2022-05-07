Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

