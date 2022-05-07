Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

