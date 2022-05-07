Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.42 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

