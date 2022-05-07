Enerflex Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million.
Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a P/E ratio of -37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.48%.
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
