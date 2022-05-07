SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

