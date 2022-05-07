StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

