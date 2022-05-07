Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of EW opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

