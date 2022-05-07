China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.29 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.