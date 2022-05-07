Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RDN has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

