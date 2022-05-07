CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.