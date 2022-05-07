CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

