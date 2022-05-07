Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

