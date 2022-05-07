Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

