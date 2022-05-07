LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
