LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

