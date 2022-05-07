StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

