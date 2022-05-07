StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.42.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
