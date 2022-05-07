StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.