Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Star Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

