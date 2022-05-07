Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Group (SGU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.