StockNews.com Downgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

