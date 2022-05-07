CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

