CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
