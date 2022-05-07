Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marine Products by 66.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

