Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVBN opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.