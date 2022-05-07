AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.87. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.