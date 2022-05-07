BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BGSF by 20.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BGSF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

