StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

