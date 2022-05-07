StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
