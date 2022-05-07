StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.