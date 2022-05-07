Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.65. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

