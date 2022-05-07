Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

