Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

ITCB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.