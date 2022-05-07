Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITCB. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
ITCB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
