Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $94.06 and last traded at $94.06, with a volume of 39426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.84.

Specifically, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

