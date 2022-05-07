Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $165.79 and last traded at $165.85, with a volume of 33234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.30.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

