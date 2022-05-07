Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $16.10. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 10,429 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

